Election code creates confusion among candidates waiting to write Teacher Recruitment Test

March 30, 2024 07:27 am | Updated 07:27 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Confusion reigned among candidates waiting to write the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT-DSC- 2024) on Friday due to lack of clarity on conduct of the examination that was proposed to be held from March 30 to April 30, 2024, but had to be postponed as the election Model Code of Conduct is in force.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena, at a press meet, had clarified he had received many representations from candidates preparing to write the DSC examination, to postpone it in view of the elections. Mr. Meena said he conveyed their concern to the Education Department, which in turn wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking permission for release of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and conduct of the DSC. “Until we get a clearance from the ECI, we cannot release the TET result or conduct the DSC,” he clarified.

“The Education Department merely announced in its official website that TET results, which were scheduled to be released on March 14, were being withheld in view of the election code but did not give any clarification on the DSC, leading to confusion among candidates,” says Samayam Hemanth Kumar, State president of AP Unemployed JAC.

As per the DSC exam schedule released by the department, the aspirants were to exercise their options to select exam centres on March 20 and the hall tickets were to be made available for down-loading on March 25. “Lack of clarity led to stress among the candidates. Though all of us wanted the examination to be postponed, a statement by the department on this would have made a lot of difference,” said Venkatesh Pochanapeddi, an aspirant from Dr, B.R, Ambedkar Konaseema district, who is preparing for TRT (DSC).

“As there was no update on the exam schedule by the department, we were a confused lot wondering if we should go ahead with the preparation or can take it easy in view of the gap,” said Voli Santosh, yet another aspirant of a teacher post from Vizianagaram.

Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash, said the department was waiting for the clearance of the Election Commission of India to release the TET result and to conduct the DSC-2024 exam. “We have mentioned the details in the department’s official website https://cse.ap.gov.in,” he said. The government had released a DSC notification in February this year to recruit 6,100 teachers in the State-run schools.

