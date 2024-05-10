ADVERTISEMENT

Election campaigning comes to an end in A.P. on May 11

Published - May 10, 2024 09:15 pm IST - GUNTUR

Silence Period will be observed from 6 p.m. on Saturday and no electioneering, public meetings or rallies are allowed for the next 48 hours, says CEO

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 

Campaigning for the general elections will end on Saturday (May 11) in Andhra Pradesh, as the 48-hour Silence Period will be imposed by 6 p.m. by the Election Commission of India to conduct polling for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the fourth phase in the State.

In a statement on Friday, Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena informed that they have taken all the precautions to be implemented as part of the last 72 hours of the polling. The 48-hour Silence Period is calculated till the end of the polling on May 13. As the polling would be ending by 6 p.m., the Silence Period starts at 6 p.m. on May 11.  

Mr. Meena said that the ECI imposed Section 144 Cr.P.C. across the State during the Silence Period and no election campaigns, public meetings, rallies or any other political activities would be allowed.  

Postal ballot votes

As many as 4,44,218 voters exercised their franchise during the postal ballot polling organised between May 5 and 9 in Andhra Pradesh.  

The highest votes of 22,650 were polled in the Nellore Parliamentary constituency, while the lowest of 14,526 were registered in the Amalapuram Lok Sabha segment.

