ADVERTISEMENT

Elect right parties and candidates in elections, Human Rights Forum urges people

May 04, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

HRF members taking up voters awareness campaign in the Vizianagaram RTC complex on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Human Rights Forum State vice-president K.V. Jagannadha Rao on Saturday urged people to select right parties and candidates since voters were being confused with tall promises, unwanted welfare schemes and raising issues of caste, creed and religion. Along with HRF representatives, he distributed HRF pamphlets which mentioned about the destruction of natural wealth, India’s cultural diversity and others in the last few decades.

Mr. Jagannadha Rao said that over 65% of youngsters had become jobless with the policies of the government and its percentage was the highest in the last seven decades. He expressed violation of human rights and frequent attacks on Dalits and voiceless people. Mr. Jagannatha Rao said that the people were unable to get justice from courts also with the pending of five crore cases and posts of judges not being filled for many years. He said that disparities would continue as along as 77% of the wealth was accumulated in the hands of 10% people of the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US