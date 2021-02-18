Elderly women run over by train near Tuni

Another person miraculously survived even after being hit

An elderly woman and her sister belonging to Visakhapatnam district died after reportedly being run over by a train on a railway bridge near Tuni, on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as D. Mathyam (64) and her sister V. Suryakantham (63), both hailing from 104 area in the city.

Government Railway Police (GRP) Tuni Sub-Inspector Sk. Abdul Maroof said that Mathyam, her husband D. Challa Rao, and Suryakantham were crossing the railway bridge on the Tandava river connecting Tuni and Payakaraopeta when a superfast train heading towards Vijayawada from Visakhapatnam hit the trio. Mr. Challa Rao miraculously survived despite being hit by the train, while the two women died instantly, police said, adding that their bodies were flung into the river and had to be fished out.

A post-mortem was conducted and the bodies were handed over to the family members. GRP Tuni has registered a case and launched an investigation.