Elderly woman stabbed to death by masked men in Tirupati

Published - July 19, 2024 12:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The 14-year-old granddaughter of the victim was injured in the attack.

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons stabbed an old woman, Jaya Lakshmi (70) and attacked her granddaughter Niyathi in TUDA flats in Rayal Nagar, in Tirupati on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

While Jaya Lakshmi died on the spot while, Niyathi (14) is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Locals said that masked men entered into the house and attacked the woman and her granddaughter.

On receiving information, Tirupati district Superintendent of Police L. Subbarayudu, visited the scene of offence, and spoke with the residents in the colony.

“We are verifying the CCTV footages at bus and railway stations and all major junctions in the city. Five special teams, headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Kula Shekar, have been formed to trace the accused,” the SP said.

