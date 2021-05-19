Elderly woman rescued from deep well

KADAPA

19 May 2021 23:01 IST

Local police rescued an elderly woman from an open well at Duvvur in Kadapa district on Wednesday.

Acting in time

The well is in a state of disuse, with water found at a depth of 30 feet. Ms. Venkatamma (65), a resident of Indiramma Colony abutting Duvvur town, accidentally fell into the water body. Acting on an alert sounded by a shepherd, the police department swung into action and rushed a team led by Sub-Inspector Kullayappa to the spot.

Head constable Basha, constable Baba Fakruddin and community police officer Uday got into the water body with long ropes and brought the woman out of the well. Bringing the woman vertically upward involved a lot of risk, but the team exhibited a sense of calculation, apart from perseverance, officials said.

The woman was handed over to her grandson Kiran and his wife, who profusely thanked the department for rushing to her rescue. Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan appreciated the team for saving the woman’s life.