Elderly woman jumps into canal, rescued

An 80-year-old woman jumped into a canal at Dammennu village in Undrajavaram mandal on Saturday and was rescued by the police.

Anguished that her children were not taking proper care of her and that they had admitted her to an old-age home, she had jumped into the canal.

ASI T. Prasad Rao and constable J. Arun Kumar of Undrajavaram police station who saw her taking the plunge, jumped into the canal and saved her.

Later, SI Rama Rao summoned her children and counselled them.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma and Kovvur DSP K. Srinath appreciated the personnel for their timely action. Persons who have suicidal tendencies or in distress may dial 1091 for help.