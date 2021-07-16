Elderly woman found dead at home

An elderly woman, aged around 70, was found dead at her home in Sabbavaram late on Wednesday evening.

Police sources said the woman, identified as V. Appalanarasamma, was staying alone ever since her husband passed away two years ago. On Wednesday afternoon, some unidentified miscreants gained entry into her home and killed her, suspect police.

According to locals who informed the police about the incident, the woman might have been strangled to death by the miscreants. Police suspect that the elderly woman might have been murdered during a robbery bid.

Sabbavaram Inspector R.V.V.S. Chandrasekhar said that the family members of the woman are unable to ascertain whether any valuables are missing from the home.

“During the inquest, the woman’s family expressed that she might have been murdered due to financial issues or for money. As of now, we cannot ascertain whether any person is being suspected of the murder. The investigation will be conducted from all angles.” he said.