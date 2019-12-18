Elderly woman dies after being hit by lorry tyre

A 60-year-old woman was killed on the spot after being hit by a stray tyre that came loose off a speeding lorry on NH-16, near A.P. Residential School in Nakkapalle mandal of Visakhapatnam district, on Tuesday morning.

The freak mishap occurred when the woman was returning home carrying drinking water from a nearby borewell.

The deceased woman was identified as G. Sanyasamma (60), a resident of Sai Nagar Colony.

According to police, Sanyasamma along with her neighbour were returning home when the rear tyre of a speeding tipper lorry detached from the vehicle and hit her at full force. Sanyasamma suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot, police said.

“The lorry was on its way from Tuni to Visakhapatnam. The driver was driving at a high speed, so the collision was also severe. It is the responsibility of the driver to ensure that the vehicle is in safe condition. As the incident occurred due to his negligence, we took him into custody,” said Nakkapalle Sub-Inspector Rama Krishna. A case has been registered under Section 304 of IPC.