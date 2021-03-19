Andhra Pradesh

Elderly woman charred to death

An elderly woman was charred to death after three gas cylinders burst in a row of houses, near Gandhinagar Park, in Kakinada, in the early hours of Friday. At least two houses were gutted completely.

Kakinada Assistant Fire Officer B. Yesubabu said Thummalapalli Lakshmi was killed when the cylinders burst in two thatched houses. The exact reason for the accident is not known as the families were asleep when the cylinders caught fire. Neighbours ran away due to the blast of the cylinders one after another. Fire tenders brought the fire under control.

