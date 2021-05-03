Elderly woman burnt alive in Parvatipuram

VIZIANAGARAM

03 May 2021 01:08 IST

A short-circuit at a house led to a fire accident, resulting in the death of an elderly woman at Parvatipuram in Vizianagaram district in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased woman was identified as Subba Lakshmi (66). Four other family members also sustained burn injuries and were admitted to the Parvatipuram area hospital for treatment. The fire broke out in a shop adjoining the house and soon spread, leading to the mishap. The injured victims told the police that they had tried in vain to save themselves as their house was locked from inside and they were unable to find the key in time.

Advertising

Advertising