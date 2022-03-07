Elderly woman brought on cot to meet Collector

She was unable to buy medicines ever since her pension was stopped months ago

C. Sitamma was brought by her family to the Vizianagaram Collectorate on Monday to get her pension reinstated.

Collector A. Suryakumari assured a paralysed elderly woman who was brought to the Collectorate on a cot that her pension would be restored at the earliest.

The pension of C. Sitamma (70) was reportedly stopped eight months ago, resulting in much difficulty in buying medicines. The woman, who was unable to get up from her bed on her own due to a paralytic stroke and age-related problems, requested the local village secretariat in Chandrampeta panchayat and Nellimarla mandal officials to intervene in the matter.

However, with no action being taken to resolve her issue, her family members approached the Vizianagaram Collectorate by carrying her all the way on a cot to meet the Collector and personally apprise her of Ms. Sitamma’s problem. On reaching the Collectorate, the government staff provided a wheelchair to Ms. Sitamma to help her meet the Collector.

After listening to her grievance, Ms. Suryakumari assured to look into the reasons for stopping payment of pension to her. She also directed Vizianagaram District Medical and Health Officer Dr. S.V. Ramana Kumari to ensure that Ms. Sitamma was given proper medical care to enable her to make a quick recovery.