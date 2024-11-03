Elderly woman abandoned by son in Pathikonda of Kurnool district

An elderly woman was abandoned on the streets in Pathikonda town of of Kurnool district by her son late on Saturday night. The 70-year-old woman was left in a wheelchair and she spent the entire night on the road till she was noticed by locals in the morning and shifted to a hospital by the police.

The woman, Tirupathamma, was staying with her son Srinivas in Guntakal town of Anantapur district. Mr. Srinivas did not wish take care of his mother, thus on Saturday he brought her to Pathikonda where the woman’s daughter resides. He left her in Pathikonda town and left for Guntakal that night itself.

Locals noticed Ms. Tirupathamma sitting in a wheelchair in the morning, offered her food and water, and informed the police. “My son, who runs a lorry, left me here saying that my daughter will come and take me but no one came,’‘ she said.

Pathikonda police shifted Ms. Thirupatamma to the local government hospital where she is being taken care of currently. The police have contacted the son and two daughters and asked them to come and take care of their mother.