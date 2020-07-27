Andhra Pradesh

Elderly woman abandoned by kin suspecting COVID, ‘commits’ suicide

Police, Panchayat staff performs final rites

A 62-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Krishna, after her relatives abandoned her suspecting that she could have contracted COVID-19.

T. Hymavathi’s son died of ill-health a couple of days ago, and relatives and village elders reportedly did not come forward to perform the last rites suspecting that he died of the virus.

The elderly woman’s son and daughter-in-law were running a garments shop in Nagayalanka oin Krishna district. Recently, Hymavathi’s daughter-in-law was shifted to a quarantine home as she tested positive to COVID-19.

When the elderly woman went to her relatives’ house seeking help, she was reportedly not allowed into their house. “Hymavathi went to her brother’s house in Nagayalanka, who denied entry to her. She was seen speaking in a disturbing mood on Sunday, and cried as nobody was performing her son’s funeral. Later, she went missing,” said a local resident.

On knowing about the missing of the woman, Avanigadda CI B.B. Ravi Kumar and Nagayalanka SI Krishna registered a case and traced the body in Krishna river on Sunday evening.

MLA Simhadri Ramesh Babu visited the bodies and expressed concern over the inhuman attitude of the neighbours and relatives. “On Monday, we performed last rites of Hymavathi and her son with the help of Grama Panchayat staff. However, village elders refused to participate in the funeral. The family was completely disturbed due to fear on the dreaded virus,” said Mr. Ravi Kumar.

Avanigadda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M. Ramesh Reddy said the couple has a daughter and she was sent to her grandmother’s house.

----------------------

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers:

TelanganaRoshni - 040-6620 2000
Andhra Pradesh

1Life - 78930-78930; 100

GGH-Kakinada - 98499-03870.

KarnatakaArogya Sahayavani - 104
Tamil Nadu

Sneha - 044- 24640050

State’s health helpline - 104

KeralaDISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056
DelhiSanjivini, Society for Mental Health - 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 am -7.30 pm
Mumbai

BMC Mental Health Helpline: 022-24131212 (24x7)

Vandrevala Foundation: 18602662345/18002333330 (24x7)

I Call - 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

ASRA - 022 2754 6669 (24x7)

The Samaritans Mumbai: 8422984528/842984529/8422984530 ( 5 p.m. -8 p.m., all days)

BengaluruSahai - 080-25497777, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
KochiMaitri — 0484-2540530,  Chaithram — 0484-2361160
KolkataLifeline Foundation - 033-24637401/32
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2020 11:27:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/elderly-woman-abandoned-by-kin-suspecting-covid-commits-suicide/article32206575.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY