Elderly man’s body found ‘mauled‘ by stray dogs in Andhra Pradesh

April 04, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

Stray dogs reportedly mauled the body of an elderly man at Mudinenivaddipalle of Annamayya district, 9 km from Rayachoti, on Tuesday morning. It was, however, not clear if the man died after being attacked by the stray canines or if he died of alcohol and the dogs later shred his body near a farm well in the village. The incident has created a flutter in the district.

While some residents claimed that the man, identified as Reddaiah (60), was fatally attacked by the dogs while returning home from the fields, another version doing the rounds was that being addicted to liquor, the man could have fallen unconscious, and was later attacked by the canines. Amidst divergent arguments, his badly mauled body was shifted to the Government District Hospital at Rayachoti for autopsy.

Medical Officer (Sambepalle mandal PHC) Suryanarayana Reddy said that he had spoken to the family members of the deceased. “The victim was known for his addiction to liquor. He was used to stuttering and falling unconscious in fields and village corners. Against this backdrop, his body was found surrounded by a pack of dogs,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | Understanding the street dogs-human conflict

The official said that whether Reddaiah died after being attacked by the canines or whether the dogs bit his body after he died under influence of liquor would be ascertained after the post-mortem.