Elderly man wins COVID-19 battle

An elderly man in his 80s who had tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at SVIMS Tirupati was discharged on Wednesday after testing negative.

The Kadapa resident reached his home in Alamkhanpalli to find that the entire area is now a containment zone.

The octogenarian was having co-morbidities like diabetes and blood pressure, but stayed put at hospital with determination for a fortnight and returned home healthy. Despite his ripe age, the elderly man was comfortably moving around at home and was in good spirits.

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan paid a visit to his residence on Thursday and wished him good health. “His recovery will give a lot of confidence to many who are scared of coronavirus,” Mr. Anburajan said. He left the elderly man’s home after giving him suggestions to follow during the home quarantine.

Mr. Anburajan later called on the wife of a police constable, who had reported positive for COVID-19, and is now in isolation. Explaining to her the importance of staying confident, he said the constable would recover soon. Deputy Superintendents of Police U. Suryanarayana (Kadapa town) and Vamsidhar Goud (Special Branch) accompanied him.