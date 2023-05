May 15, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - TIRUPATI

A 66-year-old man and his two grandsons drowned in a waterbody at Yerravaripalem mandal of Tirupati district on Sunday. According to sources, Nagamuni of Yellamanda village, along with grandsons Jagadish (14) and Manikanta (12), went to the nearby Thambireddygaripalle tank for fishing on Sunday afternoon. The man accidentally got entangled in the fishing net and drowned. To save their grandfather, the two boys jumped into the waterbody, only to drown with him.