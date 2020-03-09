Elderly man ‘kills wife, attempts suicide’

KAKINADA

An elderly man reportedly killed his 60-year-old wife by attacking with an iron rod on Saturday night under the Kakinada One Town Police Station limits in East Godavari district.

The deceased has been identified as Ganja Subba Lakshmi (60). Circle Inspector P. Ramamohan Reddy has said; “Personal problems are said to be the reasons for the murder by the accused, Ganja Sriramulu. He had earlier beaten up his wife several times in a drunken state.” The couple live in a timber depot.

“The accused had reportedly attempted suicide by hitting himself with the same iron rod but he survived with injuries on the head,” said the Circle Inspector.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning after the local people noticed the couple. The accused is undergoing medical treatment in the Government General Hospital (GGH) and his health condition is stable. Police registered a case and investigation is on. The police sent the body to the GGH for post-mortem. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.