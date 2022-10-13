Elderly man dies of dog bite

ADVERTISEMENT

A retired conductor of APSRTC, Ali Akbar, 68, died due to excessive bleeding following a dog bite at Pagidala in Nandyal District on Thursday night. According to the son of the deceased, Ali Akbar had come out of the house and was walking towards Masjid for evening namaz at 6.30 p.m. when a dog chased him and bit him on both legs.

Unable to ward off the attack from the dogs and unable to run, he fell victim to the dog. By the time others on the street tried to ward off the dog’s attack, Ali Akbar collapsed and a 108 Ambulance was called. He was taken to the Nandikotkur Government Hospital in an ambulance, but by the time he reached the hospital, he was declared brought dead.

Ali Akbar is survived by his wife and two sons. One son works in the same village as Village Revenue Assistant. No police complaint has been lodged, the police said. Pagidala Major Panchayat does not have enough funds for ending the dog menace.