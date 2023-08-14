Elderly couple run over by train in SSS district of Andhra Pradesh

August 14, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

A couple was killed after getting run over by a goods train near Indira Colony at Darmavaram town in Sri Satya Sai district in the wee hours of Monday. According to the railway police, Narasimhulu (60) and Ramulamm (55) of Konapuram village of Kanaganipalle mandal of the district reached their daughter’s house at Darmavaram on Friday. They were returning home on Monday and were crossing the tracks when they were run over by the train. The police registered a case and shifted the bodies for autopsy to the area hospital.