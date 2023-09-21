ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly couple hacked to death in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh

September 21, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MOVVA (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau

An elderly couple were hacked to death near the village panchayat office in Ayyanki in Krishna district on Thursday. The deceased were identified as V. Ganesh and wife Varalakshmi, both around 55 years old.

Police suspect that property disputes or previous enmity could be the reason for the attack. According to sources, Ganesh and Varalakshmi had property disputes with the family members of Ganesh’s brother V. Krishna, who was allegedly murdered a few years ago. 

Forensic teams and dog squads were pressed into action at the crime scene. The Kuchipudi police registered a case and launched an investigation.

