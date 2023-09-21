HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Elderly couple hacked to death in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh

September 21, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MOVVA (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau

An elderly couple were hacked to death near the village panchayat office in Ayyanki in Krishna district on Thursday. The deceased were identified as V. Ganesh and wife Varalakshmi, both around 55 years old.

Police suspect that property disputes or previous enmity could be the reason for the attack. According to sources, Ganesh and Varalakshmi had property disputes with the family members of Ganesh’s brother V. Krishna, who was allegedly murdered a few years ago. 

Forensic teams and dog squads were pressed into action at the crime scene. The Kuchipudi police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.