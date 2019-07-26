Elderly couple from T.N. ‘end life’ in Nagari

An elderly couple from Tiruttani in Tamil Nadu allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance. Their bodies were recovered under the railway bridge on the Kusasthali river in Nagari on Friday.

According to the Nagari police, Ezhumalai (76) and Sulochana (60), residents of Lakshmapuram locality near Tiruttani in Tamil Nadu, had reportedly been suffering from chronic illness. A few years ago, their grandson came under the couple’s care after the death of Ezhumalai’s younger son. The alleged vices of the youth reportedly led to frequent quarrel and blame game between the couple and their elder son and some relatives.

On Thursday night, the couple left their house, saying that they were going to a temple at Tiruttani. They reached Nagari town, and allegedly purchased a bottle of pesticide. Around 10.30 p.m., some locals reportedly spotted the couple moving close to the bridge.

The bodies of the couple were found by locals under the bridge around noon on Friday. The bodies were shifted to the government area hospital at Nagari. The police have registered a case. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.