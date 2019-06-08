Elder brother of Dharmana rewarded

As has been expected in the political circles, Narasannapeta MLA-elect Dharmana Krishnadas is being rewarded with a ministerial berth in the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Cabinet, thanks to his loyalty to the party.

Mr. Krishnadas joined the YSRCP nine years ago and had contested successfully on the party ticket in 2012 after quitting the Congress.

He was one among the leaders who fought the by-elections after Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy floated the YSRCP. He won from Narasannapeta in 2004 and 2009 on the Congress ticket, but lost the election in 2014 after contesting on the YSRCP ticket. Meanwhile, the loyalists of former Minister and Srikakulam MLA-elect Dharmana Prasada Rao hoped that he would get a chance to work in Mr. Jagan’s Cabinet as he had 30 years of experience. They were a bit disappointed. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy preferred Mr. Krishnadas to Mr. Prasada Rao as the latter had joined the party just before the 2014 elections. Absolute loyalty to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy when he was facing a political crisis helped Mr. Krishnadas get an elevation, said a senior leader. In fact, Mr. Prasada Rao brought Mr. Krishnadas into politics in 2004 when he was working in the Steel Authority of India. He vacated his Narasannapeta seat to make way for his elder brother.

‘Navaratnalu’ panel

Sources in the party said Mr. Prasada Rao might head the ‘Navaratnalu’ implementation committee since proper execution of the party’s flagship programmes was very important for the new government.