Elaborate arrangements on for Vaikunta Ekadasi

Tirumala

08 January 2022 00:51 IST

Devotees advised to book accommodation in Tirupati

Arrangements for the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival are in full swing, said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy.

Speaking to reporters after presiding over a high-level review meeting at Annamaiah Bhavan with heads of various departments on Friday Dr. Reddy said the temple will be opened for darshan of deity as early as at 01.45 a.m. on Ekadasi day on January 13.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Vaikunta Dwaram’ – the innermost passage circumnavigating the sanctum sanctorum at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara, will be ceremoniously opened at the designated hour soon after the conclusion of daily rituals. The Vaikunta Dwaram darshan will be provided to devotees for ten days from January 13 to 22.

The procession of the golden chariot will be organised on Ekadasi day and Chakrasnanam on the following day of Dwadasi, on January 14.

COVID-19 health protocols would be implemented strictly at all vital places like Kalyanakatta, Annaprasadam, reception counter and other areas where the congregation of pilgrims will be high, the EO said, adding that TTD security personnel would assist the local police in the regulation of traffic atop the temple town.

Citing paucity of accommodation atop the town owing to renovation of 1,300 cottages, he appealed to the devotees to secure their accommodation in Tirupati and reach the town for darshan only at the specified time slot. A buffer stock of six lakh laddus would be maintained on all ten days to meet the requirements of pilgrims. As against 31 laddu counters on normal days, 41 counters would be operated, he informed.

Mr. Reddy said devotees will have to mandatorily furnish either a certificate of double vaccination or a negative RT-PCR report, failing which they would be barred from travelling to the temple. Other protocols like physical distancing, wearing of masks and usage of hand sanitisers would have to be adhered to during their stay in the temple town.