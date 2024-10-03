Elaborate arrangements made for annual Brahmotsavams

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has rolled out extensive preparations to accommodate the large number of devotees expected during this year’s annual Brahmotsavams, set to begin on October 4 (Friday). TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao, announced the plans during a media briefing at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Thursday.

On the first day of the Brahmotsavams, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, will present the traditional ‘pattu vastrams’ to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the State government and release the 2025 TTD calendars and diaries. He will also take part in the ‘Pedda Sesha Vahana’ Seva.

The Chief Minister will then inaugurate a state-of-the-art kitchen on the second day (October 5). Constructed at a cost of ₹13.45 crore, the kitchen is equipped with modern gadgets to bolster the anna prasadam distribution, ensuring improved services for visiting pilgrims.

Highlighting the arrangements for the festival, the EO informed that all ‘arjita sevas’, ‘anga pradakshina’, and VIP darshans (except for protocol) have been suspended from October 4 to 12. Privileged darshans for parents with infants, senior citizens, and the differently-abled have also been cancelled during the period. On ‘Garuda Seva’ day, scheduled for October 8th, even protocol VIP darshans stand suspended.

TTD is equipped with a buffer stock of seven lakh laddus to meet the anticipated surge in the pilgrim crowd. Special arrangements are made on the day of Garuda Seva amid expectations of a turnout of around 3.5 lakh devotees.

The APSRTC will operate around 3,000 bus trips on Garuda Seva day, by employing over 400 APSRTC buses.

Annaprasadam distribution has been increased from 1.75 lakh portions last year to 2 lakh portions this year, while additional drinking water points and the services of around 600 extra sanitation workers have been roped-in. Around 28 LED screens have been set up across key locations in Tirumala, with 23 placed along the Mada streets.

Security has been significantly enhanced, with a deployment of 1,250 TTD security personnel and around 3,900 police personnel, including an additional 1,100 personnel for Garuda Seva. Parking arrangements have been made to accomodate 9,000 vehicles in Tirumala and 6,000 in Tirupati. Both the ghat roads will be kept open 24/7, for Garuda Seva, although two-wheeler traffic will be restricted from 9 p.m. on October 7 until 6 a.m. on October 9.

Artists from 19 States, shall present their art forms in front of the ‘Vahana Sevas’ everyday. TTD Additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdhary, the two JEOs, and other key personnel, were present at the briefing.