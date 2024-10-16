Elaborate arrangements made for Amaravati Drone Summit-2024

Officials of the A.P. Drone Corporation are making elaborate arrangements for the two-day Amaravati Drone Summit-2024, to be organised on October 22 and 23.

About 400 researchers, professionals, students from various colleges and universities, drone manufacturing companies and representatives from various organisations registered for the event so far. The A.P. Drone Corporation, with the partnership of Ministry of Civil Aviation, Drone Federation of India and various universities is organising the Amaravati Drone Summit at C.K. Convention in Mangalagiri.

Organisers have planned for India’s largest drone show with 5,000 drones at Bobburi ground and cultural events on the banks of river Krishna on October 22.

A.P. Drone Corporation Chairman and Managing Director K. Dinesh Kumar said that the date for registration for the event has been extended to October 17 (Thursday). Registration and entry is free, he said, adding that any individual or teams can register for the summit. Interested persons may register by logging on to https://amaravatidronesummit.com/index.html, Mr. Dinesh Kumar said.

Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the drone show, for which Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, officials from State and Centre are likely to attend. Mr. Rajashekar Babu enquired the police officers about VIP and visitors galleries, parking and other arrangements on the river bank. He directed the police to make foolproof security for the event.