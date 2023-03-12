Elaborate arrangements in place for MLC polls in Nellore, Prakasam

March 12, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

Elaborate arrangements were made by the Election Officials for the MLC elections from the teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies in the SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts, to be held on Monday.

Timings

On Sunday, they carried the election material to the respective polling stations on Sunday. ‘‘All arrangements have been made to ensure free and fair elections between 8.00 am and 4.00 pm on Monday,” Prakasam Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar said.

He oversaw the arrangements being made for the conduct of the elections in 38 mandals in the district. The district Election Officer, who toured different revenue divisions, asked the staff to conduct the elections strictly going by the rule book. The counting of votes polled on preferential basis will be taken up on March 16.

Instructions

After holding a video conference with the security personnel in different police divisions from AKVK college here, Prakasam Superintendent of Police Malika Garg said tight police security had been ensured for the electors to vote without any fear. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr.Pc will be in force in and around 100 meters from the polling stations. No electronic items including mobile phones and computers could be carried into the polling stations, she made it clear.

Meanwhile, the staff completed the distribution of voter slips to the voters who were asked to bring their Aadhaar or any other identity card prescribed by the Election Commission to the polling stations.

There are 22 candidates in the fray in the Graduates constituency.

In the Teachers’ constituency, eight candidates have thrown their hats in the electoral ring. Both the seats are held by the PDF MLCs Vitapu Balasubrahmanyam and Y.Srinivasulu Reddy. Their term office ends later this month.