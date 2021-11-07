Elaborate arrangements for Southern Zonal Council meet

Union Home Minister, CMs of five States, Lieutenant Governors of UTs to attend the conclave

The Chittoor district administration is making elaborate arrangements for the conduct of the Southern Zonal Council meeting(SZC) scheduled on November 14 in Tirupati.

The much-awaited conclave of the dignitaries of the southern States will see the participation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana, along with senior Cabinet Ministers.

The meet will also be attended by the Lieutenant Governors of the Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar, Puducherry and Lakshadweep islands.

Initiating a training session for the liaison officers and various government officials on SZCM meet duties here on Saturday, Joint Collector Venkateswar said that in view of the participation of over 70 VVIPs, round-the-clock medical alert would be in place at the SVRR and SVIMS Hospitals in Tirupati and Ashwini Hospital at Tirumala.

Meanwhile, the authorities of Chittoor and Tirupati police districts have chalked out an action plan for security arrangements in coordination with the Central teams.