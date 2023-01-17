Elaborate arrangements for Ratha Sapthami on Jan 28

January 17, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the grand conduct of Ratha Sapthami festival on January 28. Immense significance is attached to the annual event which is also known as Surya Jayanthi festival.

The festival is popularly referred to as “mini Brahmotsavams” as the processional deity Lord Malayappa Swamy is brought out in a procession on seven different vahanams (carriers) in a single day.

The celebrations take off with the procession of Surya Prabha Vahanam in the early hours of the day and is followed by Chinna Sesha, Garuda, Hanumantha, Kalpa Vruksha, Sarva Bhupala vahanams ahead of culminating with Chandra Prabha vahanam in the night.

Tens of thousands of devotees from various parts of the country, particularly neighbouring Tamil Nadu, converge atop the town to take part in the festival.

The TTD has directed its Nitya Annadanam officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of free food, drinking water and milk to the devotees who remain squatted on the granite steps of the Mada Streets from dawn to dusk in their quest to witness the processions.

Medical teams would be deployed at all the four corners of the town in addition to a posse of security personnel for the regulation of the crowd. The TTD has also cancelled all the Arjitha sevas observed inside the temple on the day.

Chairing a high level review meeting with the senior officials at Annamaiah Bhavan on Tuesday, TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy directed the officials to bring the newly constructed Parakamani building into operation before the month end.