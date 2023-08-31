Elaborate arrangements being made for ‘Salakatla Brahmotsavams’ in Tirumala from September 18, says TTD official

August 31, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the grand conduct of the annual ‘Salakatla Brahmotsavams’ of Lord Venkateswara scheduled to commence from September 18.

Briefing the media after a high-level meeting with the District Collector, the Superintendent of Police, the Commissioner of Tirupati Municipal Corporation, and the APSRTC officials on August 31 (Thursday), Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said more emphasis would be on crowd management and extending a comfortable darshan to the pilgrims during the nine-day spectacle.

No privileged darshan

“All kinds of privileged darshan like those extended to senior and special citizens, and parents with infants will be dispensed with during the festival period,” Mr. Reddy said.

Two-wheelers would not be permitted to ply on the ghat roads on the day of Garuda Seva on September 22, he added.

Special cultural troupes from nine States were invited for performing plays during the daily processions of the deity.

The TTD would work in tandem with the district officials in providing better medical and transport facilities to the devout, he said. The services of animal experts would be utilised for taking care of the elephants, bulls and horses that would be a part of the daily processions.

Curbs on trekking routes

The restrictions on both the trekking routes, amid increased instances of man-animal conflict in the recent days, would continue to be in place till further clearance from the Forest Department, Mr. Reddy informed.

Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy said medical staff would be deputed from the SVRR Hospital in Tirupati, and sufficient stocks of medicines maintained. Stickers displaying the fares would be pasted on taxis plying on the ghat roads.

Superintendent of Police Parameswar Reddy said that police personnel would be deployed and security stepped up in and around the main temple, mada streets, inner and outer ring roads and Alipiri checking points. Special check-posts would also be set up at various points on the outskirts of Tirupati, and all the incoming vehicles thoroughly checked.

