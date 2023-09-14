HamberMenu
Elaborate arrangements being made for Kanipakam Brahmotsavams, says Chittoor Collector

The annual 21-day festival commences on Vinayaka Chavithi (September 18) and will end on October 8

September 14, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Collector Sagili Shanmohan and Superintendent of Police Y. Rishanth Reddy supervising arrangements for the annual Brahmotsavams at Kanipakam near Chittoor on Thursday.

Collector Sagili Shanmohan said that elaborate arrangements were being made for the annual 21-day Brahmotsavams of Lord Swayambhu Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swami temple at Kanipakam near Chittoor, scheduled from September 18 to October 8.

Speaking to the media here after a review meeting with Superintendent of Police Y. Rishanth Reddy and senior officials of various government departments, the Collector said that as part of the arrangements, an integrated control room had been set up with the number 08573 281281 which the devotees can contact if faced with any inconvenience during the Brahmotsavams. Officials should ensure that there are no issues in sanitation, security, and supply of drinking water and electricity, he said.

Mr Shanmohan said that priority was being given to plying special buses from all important destinations in the State, with emphasis on the undivided Chittoor district.

Listing the main events of the Brahmotsavams, the Collector said Vinayaka Chavithi falls on September 18, Rathotsavam on September 25, Kalpavriksha Vahanam day on October 5, Pushpa Pallaki on October 7, and Teppotsavam on October 8 at 4 a.m.

Devotees should note that the general darshan of the presiding deity would be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Vinayaka Chavithi, and from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on other days.

Mr. Rishanth Reddy said that keeping in mind the large turnout, queue management should be taken up earnestly and arrangements should be made to provide drinking water and buttermilk to devotees in the queue lines.

