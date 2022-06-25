Elaborate arrangements being made for Jagan’s visit in Srikakulam

He will launch third phase of Amma Vodi at KR stadium on June 27

He will launch third phase of Amma Vodi at KR stadium on June 27

Elaborate arrangements are in place for the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Srikakulam district on June 27.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch Amma Vodi scheme from the KR stadium and will make a payment of ₹6,000 crore to accounts of women as part of implementing third phase of the flagship programme.

Earlier, the government used to make payments in January month every year. However, it has now decided to do so in June, ahead of beginning of academic year.

With many changes in guidelines, some beneficiaries’ names have not appeared in this year’s list, leading to the criticism of the government. The Chief Minister is expected to react to the remarks of the Opposition parties during the visit.

Minister for Revenue, Stamps and Registration Department Dharmana Prasada Rao, Minister for Animal Husbandry Sidiri Appalaraju and Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar on Friday directed all the officials concerned to make fool-proof arrangements for the tour.

“As beneficiaries of the scheme are scheduled to participate in the public meeting, the government will arrange for food and water for them. The students are advised to attend in uniforms,“ said Mr. Shrikesh.

Srikakulam Superintendent of Police G.R. Radhika has been reviewing security arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit. She visited the KR stadium on Friday and directed the police officials to be vigilant.