Andhra Pradesh: Elaborate arrangements being made for Brahmotsavams, says TTD

Devotees are expected to throng the festival in large numbers this year.

The nine-day festival begins on September 27

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that elaborate arrangements are being made for the grand conduct of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara, scheduled to begin on September 27.

Presiding over a high-level co-ordination meeting at Annamaiah Bhavan on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy instructed officials to be proactive in meeting the requirements of the devotees who are expected to arrive at the temple in large numbers for the festival. The TTD is expecting a higher crowd this year than usual as the festival was off-limits to the public in the last two years owing to COVID-19.

Special focus will be laid on regulating traffic, with spacious parking lots being earmarked at various areas atop the temple town.

Security arrangements will be directly monitored by a DSP-rank officer. Police personnel will be deployed in large numbers to regulate traffic in the town as well as along the ghat roads.

Directing the engineering officials to hasten the repairs of cottages and guest-houses, Mr. Reddy asked them to ensure easy access to devotees entering the mada streets.

Earlier, TTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Narasimha Kishore along with Tirupati (Urban) Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy embarked on an inspection of mada streets that shall host the daily processions of the deity on different vahnams on all the days during the festival.