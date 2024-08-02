Elaborate arrangements being made for annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala, says TTD EO

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao on August 2 (Friday) said that extensive preparations were underway for the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara, beginning October 4.

He told the media that works were in full swing and would be completed by the September-end.

The Pushkarini (temple tank) has been closed since August 1 for renovation and maintenance works, and the ‘Pushkarini Harathi’ rituals will remain suspended till August 31. Showers and water taps have been installed at the upper reaches of the temple tank to ensure devotees can take bath.

“Every effort is being made to minimise the inconvenience to pilgrims during the execution of works. The TTD is committed to ensuring a sacred experience for devotees during the Brahmotsavams,” said Mr. Shyamala Rao.

He appealed to the devotees to strictly adhere to their allotted time slots on Special Entry Darshan (SED) and Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens to avoid arduous wait in the darshan lines. Though the devotees are allowed into the darshan lines at their designated reporting time, many of them are turning up at the Vaikuntam Complex much in advance, resulting in long waits, he said.

Live phone-in

Mr. Shyamala Rao took part in a live phone-in programme with the devotees. The devotees suggested reviewing the lease policy of the TTD Kalyana Mandapams, safeguarding TTD land in Tiruttani, and addressing the unhygienic conditions at a few resthouses at Tirumala among other things.

The issuance of SSD tokens (generally made available to common pilgrims) has been enhanced from 1.05 lakh tokens a week to 1.47 lakh tokens and the offline quota of Srivani tickets have been restricted to 1,000 a day. The decisions have been taken to allocate more darshan hours to common pilgrims, he said.

Later in the day, Mr. Shyamala Rao and Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary and JEO Goutami inspected various places such as Pilgrim Amenities Complex (PAC 2 & 5), Madhava Nilayam, Panchajanyam Resthouse, Vaikuntam Complex and several hotels including the one run by the APTDC in Annamaiah Bhavan. They took the feedback from devotees on the quality of food and other services extended to them.