Ekta Diwas: JNU VC exhorts students to follow Sardar Patel footsteps in nation-building

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit delivering a lecture at the Central University of Andhra Pradesh in Anantapur on October 27 (Thursday) | Photo Credit: Prasad RVS

“Students should live in unity, live by unity and follow the footsteps of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in nation-building,” said Prof. Dhulipudi.

She said Sardar Vallabai Patel was an invincible leader of the nation and there are many reasons to remember him. She emphasised that the dream of building a united nation needs to be realized by the country’s youth.

Patel and his personality is much relevant to today’s young generation, she opined. She said that Patel was a democrat at heart.

“A man of great character who remained an unsung hero of the Indian freedom struggle,” she said remembering the freedom fighter.

“Patel always used that our culture is our agriculture,” she told the students. In her conclusion remarks, she remembered Patel’s contribution to the nation and how he represented the value system that continues to sustain the Unity of India.

Central University Vice-Chancellor S. A. Kori explained the significance of the occasion by reiterating the concept of the ‘Panch Pran’ goal for the next 25 years as enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Remembering Patel, the VC emphasised on Patel’s association with Mahatma Gandhi and the nation and his trustworthiness .