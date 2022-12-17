Ekalavya schools’ national sports meet inaugurated

December 17, 2022 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Students of tribal welfare schools perform at the inaugural ceremony of the inauguration of EMRS National Sports Meet 2022 in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The third Eklaya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) National Sports Meet - 2022 being hosted by Andhra Pradesh was off to a colourful start on Saturday at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada. The stadium wore a festive look with thousands of young athletes from across the country attending the inaugural ceremony.

Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta along with Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Tribal Welfare Peedika Rajanna Dora, Araku MP Goddeti Madhavi and others released bunches of balloons into the sky marking the inauguration of the sports meet.

Scintillating cultural performances representing various tribes and their cultures by students from across the state stood as a special attraction to the ceremony. Teams representing 22 in different events were introduced at the ceremony.

About 4,000 students will take part in various sports and games which will be conducted at Acharya Nagarjuna University, Andhra Loyola College and other locations in Vijayawada.

