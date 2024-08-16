Ekalavya school teacher goes missing after trying to cross stream in Parvatipuram-Manyam district

Ekalavya school teacher Aarthi (28) went missing while trying to cross the Ottigedda stream near Sarayivalasa of Saluru mandal in Parvatipuram-Manyam district on Friday evening. According to locals, the teacher, along with warden Mahesh, were trying to cross the stream on a bike. The stream had just recently received huge inflows from nearby catchment areas.

Mr. Mahesh lost control of the bike and fell down in the stream along with Aarti, who was sitting behind. Mr. Mahesh saved himself by holding onto a tree branch. However, there was no trace of Aarthi and she was nowhere to be found in the stream. Parvatipuram-Manyam Collector A. Shyam Prasad directed local officials to take immediate steps to find the teacher. She belonged to Haryana and had recently joined government-run Ekalavya school.