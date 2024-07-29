‘Ek ped maa ke naam’ programme launched in Kurnool

Additional Director-General, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Rajinder Chaudhry on Monday said that planting saplings is a great gift to future generations and that everyone has a responsibility to protect the environment by preserving trees.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at the launch of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ programme, organised by Field Office, Central Bureau of Communication, Kurnool, in response to a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event took place at St. Joseph’s Degree College, where Mr. Rajinder, the chief guest, planted saplings on the college premises.

During the programme, students vowed to protect the environment.

Programming head, All India Radio, Kurnool, D. Murali highlighted the importance of providing a better environment for future generations and encouraged students to participate in spreading the spirit of planting saplings in the name of their mothers.

Speakers at the event emphasised the need for environmental protection, as stressed by the Prime Minister, and increasing the country’s forest cover. They encouraged everyone to plant saplings, take pictures and share them on social media using the hashtags of the drive.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.