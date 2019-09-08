Eight youths arrested in PM Palem murder case

The PM Palem Police arrested eight youths, all aged between 21 to 24 years, in connection with the murder of V. Rambabu (24), which came to light on September 3, at Vambay Colony.

Police said that the attack was allegedly pre-planned due to gang rivalry.

The accused have been identified as kingpin P. Venkatesh alias Potti Venkatesh (24), Y. Santosh Kumar (24), J. Naveen Reddy (26), B. Naveen (24), K. Sandeep Kumar alias Sandy (23), G. Balaji Rakesh (21), A. Santosh Bhavani Shankar Reddy alias Santosh (25), and P. Narayana. All the accused hail from Madhurawada, police said.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) S. Ranga Reddy said that some time in June, main accused Naveen’s friend Krishna Mohan was reportedly assaulted by Rambabu and his friends.

Since then, both the gangs had disputes. On September 3 night, there was a fight between members of both the gangs, with locals intervening to pacify both sides.

The same night, Naveen hatched a plan to eliminate Rambabu. When Rambabu was on his way to a shop by himself, he was allegedly attacked by Naveen and his gang members with knives and iron rods. Rambabu died after suffering grievous injuries in the attack.

Police said that they have recovered the weapons used in the crime. Cases have been booked against the accused.