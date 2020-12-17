Andhra Pradesh

Eight-year-old ‘raped’ by minor boy

An eight-year old girl was allegedly raped by a 14-year-old boy at Gajuwaka here on Wednesday.

The incident came to light after the girl’s parents approached the local police. It is learnt that both the families are neighbours. Gajuwaka police have registered a case and are yet to ascertain the facts of the case. The girl was sent to KGH for medical examination. This is said to be the second such case reported in the city in the last 24 hours.

