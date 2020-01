Eight trains cancelled, rescheduled

Due to non-interlocking works for doubling in Akiveedu-Bhimavaram Town Section of Vijayawada division, eight trains running in the route have been cancelled, partially cancelled or rescheduled, from January 27 to February 3.

Train No.77201, Vijayawada-Narsapur and train No.77202 Narsapur-Vijayawada were cancelled till February 3, and train No.77206 Bhimavaram-Vijayawada was cancelled from February 1 to 3.

Train Nos.77231 and 77298, Vijayawada-Bhimavaram were partially cancelled between Akiveedu-Bhimavaram, train No.77295 Narsapur-Guntur was temporarily cancelled from Narsapur-Akiveedu till February 3. Train No.77263 Vijayawada-Narsapur was partially cancelled between Vijayawada-Bhimavaram from February 1 to 3.

Train No.77204, Narsapur-Vijayawada was rescheduled. The train will depart at Narsapur at 3.55 p.m. instead of 2.55 p.m. till February 3, said the South Central Railway (SCR) officials in a press release.