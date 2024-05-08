Eight trainee IPS officers allotted to Prakasam amid elections

The police observer for the general elections to the Prakasam district, Haseeb Ur Rehman, explained the election duties and security measures to the eight trainee IPS officers allotted to the district on Wednesday for the peaceful conduct of the polls.

Mr. Rehman explained the flag march, vehicle checking, Model Code of Conduct (MCC), seizure of money, liquor and valuables, maintaining law and order at the polling booths and other duties. He clarified the doubts raised by the trainee IPS officers.

