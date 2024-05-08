ADVERTISEMENT

Eight trainee IPS officers allotted to Prakasam amid elections

Published - May 08, 2024 09:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The police observer for the general elections to the Prakasam district, Haseeb Ur Rehman, explained the election duties and security measures to the eight trainee IPS officers allotted to the district on Wednesday for the peaceful conduct of the polls.

Mr. Rehman explained the flag march, vehicle checking, Model Code of Conduct (MCC), seizure of money, liquor and valuables, maintaining law and order at the polling booths and other duties. He clarified the doubts raised by the trainee IPS officers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US