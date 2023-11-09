ADVERTISEMENT

Eight to get Abul Kalam Azad awards

November 09, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

VIJAYAWADA

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao on November 9 (Thursday) reviewed arrangements for a programme scheduled for November 11, to celebrate the birth anniversary of freedom fighter, writer and former Minister of Education Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.

Officials expect that more than 5,000 people will participate in the event, in which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be participating as the chief guest.

On the occasion, Abul Kalam Lifetime Achievement awards will be given to eight people, besides 78 ‘Best Teacher’ and 78 ‘Best Student’ awards.

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar, Sub-Collector Aditi Singh and others accompanied the Collector.

