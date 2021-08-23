Eight succumb to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA

23 August 2021 00:27 IST

Nearly half of the active cases are in Nellore, East Godavari and Krishna

The State registered 1,085 COVID-19 infections and eight deaths in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning.

The cumulative infection tally increased to 20,02,340 and the death toll reached 13,723. The recovery and mortality rates stood at 98.58% ad 0.69% respectively.

The number of active cases came down to 14,677 as 1,541 persons recovered during the period. It active cases were than 15,000 for the first time in 135 days. The total number of recoveries stood at 19,73,940.

Nearly half of the total active cases are spread over three districts – Nellore (2,414), East Godavari (2,341) and Krishna (2,194). Eight districts have less than 10% active cases, and among them were Anantapur (0.86%) and Kurnool (0.74%). Chittoor and West Godavari have 1,827 and 1,579 active cases respectively.

The daily positivity rate of the 57,745 samples tested was 1.88%, and the overall positivity rate of 2.609 crore samples tested remained at 7.67%.

Krishna district reported three deaths in the last 24 hours. Nellore, West Godavari, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool reported one death each. There were no fatalities in seven districts.

With regard to new infections, West Godavari leads the chart with 137 cases. It was followed by Chittoor (130), Prakasam (122), Guntur (116), Nellore (108), East Godavari (105), Krishna (99), Visakhapatnam (99), Vizianagaram (56), Srikakulam (42), Kadapa (32), Anantapur (29) and Kurnool (10).

The overall tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,83,919), Chittoor (2,36,284), West Godavari (1,73,105), Guntur (1,71,469), Anantapur (1,56,936), Visakhapatnam (1,54,328), Nellore (1,38,842), Prakasam (1,32,628), Kurnool (1,23,682), Srikakulam (1,21,687), Krishna (1,12,542), Kadapa (1,11,928) and Vizianagaram (82,095).