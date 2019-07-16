Eight special trains to clear passenger rush on Santragachi-Chennai route

In a bid to clear extra rush of passengers, the railways authorities will ply eight pairs of special trains between Santragachi and MGR Chennai Central from August 7 to September 26.

Train no. 06057 Santragachi-MGR Chennai Central special will leave Santragachi at 11.50 p.m. on Thursdays from August 8 to September 26. It will reach Vizianagaram on Fridays at 1.45 p.m. and depart at 2 p.m. to reach Duvvada at 3.15 p.m. It will depart at 3.17 p.m. to reach MGR Chennai Central at 5.30 a.m. on Saturdays.

In the return journey, the train will leave MGR Chennai Central at 3.15 p.m. on Wednesdays from August 7 to 25 and will reach Vizianagaram at Duvvada on Thursdays at 4.40 a.m. and depart at 4.42 a.m.; Vizianagaram at 6.15 a.m. and departure at 6.30 a.m. and will reach Santragachi at 7 p.m. on the same day.

Halts

The trains will have stoppages at Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Anakapalle, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore and Gudur stations. The trains will have one II-tier AC, four III-tier AC and 12 sleeper class coaches and two second class-cum-luggage coaches.