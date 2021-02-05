Eight sarpanches elected unanimously in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR

05 February 2021 10:25 IST

All are backed by the YSRCP

Eight sarpanches have got elected unanimously in the district when reports last came in on Thursday night.

The District Panchayat Office personnel were still collating the data and information about the final list of the candidates for the first phase of elections to be held in 169 panchayats in Kadiri division till late in the night.

Advertising

Advertising

The nomination process for the second phase of elections to be held in 19 mandals on February 13 in Dharmavaram and Kalyandurg revenue divisions ended on Thursday afternoon.

All the unanimously elected sarpanches, backed by the ruling YSRCP, are Shubhalekha (Muthyalacheruvu panchayat in Kadiri mandal), Bhukya Ravindra Nayak (G.P. Thanda panchayat in Gandlapenta mandal); Dungavath Parvarhi (Kondakinda Thanda panchayat in Nallamada mandal); Vijayalakshmi Bai (Madirebthala Thanda in Bukkapatnam mandal); Haritha (Lingareddy panchayat in Kothacheruvu mandal); a YSRCP-backed candidate in Cherlopalli panchayat of Puttaparthi mandal; Minibai (Ramaswamy Thanda in Mudigubba mandal in Dharmavaram Revenue division); and Sane Jayachandra Reddy (Thambapuram panchayat in Bathallapalli mandal).