Eight private buses seized for ‘violation of norms’

The Transport Department officials on Sunday seized eight passenger buses on the National Highway No. 44 in Anantapur district for violation of rules in carrying goods and kept all the vehicles to the APSRTC depot in the city.

Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivaram Prasad told The Hindu that based on complaints of passenger buses carrying commercial luggage and mercantile goods on top of the vehicles beyond permissible limits, the officials carried out checks in Anantapur town and Kodikonda checkpost in the district.

Anantapur Motor Vehicle Inspector Damodar Naidu too participated in the checks and detained six buses in the city, while two buses were stopped at the Kodikonda checkpost. The DTC said all the passengers were sent to their respective destination by utilising the services of RTC buses. While two buses were proceeding from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, six others were going from Hyderabad to Bengaluru.

The buses belonged to several travel companies, including Omer, Jabbar and SL Travels. Danger of buses losing their balance due to the height of the goods on top of the vehicle increases and some inflammable materials were also carried in the luggage, which was prohibited. Cases have been registered against the drivers and owners of the buses and the buses would be produced in the court on Monday, he added.