Eight persons injured in illegal firecracker unit blast in Amalapuram

Published - September 16, 2024 08:25 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

Condition of one injured person is said to be serious, say officials

The Hindu Bureau

Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash inspecting the site of firecracker blast in Amalapuram in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

AMALAPURAM

Eight persons, including a minor girl, suffered burns in a blast in an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit at Ravulacheruvu area in Amalapuram town in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday. The incident occurred while some persons of a family allegedly manufacturing firecrackers. 

Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash speaking to an injured person in a firecracker blast in Amalapuram in D.B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The injured persons have been identified as Guvvala Nagalakshmi, G. Nageswara Rao, G. Raju, C. Maruthi, Katta Venu, 11-year-old B. Mohana Priya and D. Subbalakhsmi. One injured woman identified as Varalakshmi is said to be battling for life with severe injuries. Three injured persons have been admitted to KIMS-Amalapuram hospital for better treatment. 

“The entire house collapsed in the blast. The gas cylinder has also reportedly exploded in the incident. The investigation is on to ascertain more details about the incident,” Amalapuram DSP T.S.R.K. Prasad told The Hindu. The police have registered a case. 

In the evening, Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash inspected the blast site and met the injured persons. Mr. Subhash has assured best possible medical care to the injured.

