GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eight persons injured in illegal firecracker unit blast in Amalapuram

Condition of one injured person is said to be serious, say officials

Published - September 16, 2024 08:25 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash inspecting the site of firecracker blast in Amalapuram in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday.

Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash inspecting the site of firecracker blast in Amalapuram in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

AMALAPURAM

Eight persons, including a minor girl, suffered burns in a blast in an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit at Ravulacheruvu area in Amalapuram town in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday. The incident occurred while some persons of a family allegedly manufacturing firecrackers. 

Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash speaking to an injured person in a firecracker blast in Amalapuram in D.B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday.

Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash speaking to an injured person in a firecracker blast in Amalapuram in D.B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The injured persons have been identified as Guvvala Nagalakshmi, G. Nageswara Rao, G. Raju, C. Maruthi, Katta Venu, 11-year-old B. Mohana Priya and D. Subbalakhsmi. One injured woman identified as Varalakshmi is said to be battling for life with severe injuries. Three injured persons have been admitted to KIMS-Amalapuram hospital for better treatment. 

“The entire house collapsed in the blast. The gas cylinder has also reportedly exploded in the incident. The investigation is on to ascertain more details about the incident,” Amalapuram DSP T.S.R.K. Prasad told The Hindu. The police have registered a case. 

In the evening, Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash inspected the blast site and met the injured persons. Mr. Subhash has assured best possible medical care to the injured.

Published - September 16, 2024 08:25 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.